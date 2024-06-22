CM Commends Assam Police For "Good Job" After 5 Cr Drug Bust

Amid a heightened interest in stifling the narcotics network, the Assam Police made a substantial bust securing Rs 5 crore worth of heroin, reports on Saturday claimed.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the state police force for their efforts. "Good job @assampolice," he wrote in a post on X.
According to reports, a special operation was conducted at Chalchapara along the National Highway 37 by the Cachar Police during which they intercepted a vehicle.
While thoroughly searching it, the police team came across a stash of heroin hidden tactfully inside a false chamber in the car. The car was coming in from "a neighbouring state", informed the Assam Chief Minister via his post.
The seized heroin weighed 974 grams and is estimated to be worth close to Rs 5 crore in the illicit narcotics markets. The police impounded the car and seized the drugs.
Additionally, the driver of the car was also apprehended in the bust and processed for further legal action.
"Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation at Chalchapra, NH 37 and intercepted a vehicle. Upon thorough search, 974gms of heroin costing ₹5cr, which was being transported from a neighbouring State was recovered from the vehicle. One person has been apprehended in this regard," Sarma wrote in the post.