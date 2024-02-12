Major Drug Haul In Guwahati's Mirza, 2 Apprehended

A bag full of illicit drugs was seized during a joint raid carried out by special task force (STF) and Palasbari Police in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday night.
According to officials, they received specific inputs based on which the operation was carried out at Mirza on the outskirts of Guwahati city last night leading to the major drug haul.
As per reports, the drug bust was made very near to the Palasbari Police Station during which a bag of illicit substances was seized.
Officials said that they intercepted an Alto car with registration numbers AS 19 R 3844. Upon a thorough checking, the narcotics was found concealed inside it.
As many as 23 soap cases filled with the narcotics was found inside the bag which was seized immediately, while two people were detained in connection with the matter.
Those detained were identified by officials as Safijuddin Ali and Zakir Hussain. The operation was carried out under the aegis of Kamrup deputy superintendent of police Kalyan Pathak.
The seized drugs are estimated to be worth several lakhs in the illicit markets. Those detained have been processed for further legal action, the officials added.