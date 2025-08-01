Major Health Violations Found at Hotel in Paltan Bazar; ₹1.5 Lakh Penalty Imposed

In a surprise inspection drive conducted at Paltan Bazar on Friday, a joint team of officials from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) uncovered serious violations at Hotel Daaysco Ole Aalo, leading to the imposition of a hefty penalty of ₹1.5 lakh.

The inspection was led by Health Officer Dr. Preetam Das, Executive Officer Gitanjali Pathak, and Assistant Commissioner Trishanu Bora. During the visit, the team found multiple lapses in food safety and hygiene standards, as well as misleading trade practices.

Key violations observed during the inspection include:

Misleading Trade License Usage: The hotel was found operating four banquet halls under a single trade license, which the officials termed as a clear attempt to mislead customers and evade proper regulatory oversight. Poor Hygiene in Food Storage: The storage area for food items was found to be in unhygienic condition, raising concerns about food safety and potential health risks to consumers. Mixing of Veg and Non-Veg Items: The team also noted that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were being stored and handled together, violating basic norms of food segregation and endangering the dietary preferences of guests. Lack of Waste Management System: There was no proper waste disposal mechanism in place, indicating gross negligence in maintaining cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Following the findings, an on-spot penalty of ₹1.5 lakh was imposed and collected from the hotel management. Additionally, the hotel authorities submitted a written undertaking admitting to the violations and assured corrective measures to address the issues pointed out.

The GMC team has warned that such inspection drives will continue across commercial establishments in Guwahati, especially in high-footfall areas, and that violators will face stringent penalties under municipal and public health norms.

This move comes as part of the city’s broader campaign to uphold hygiene standards and consumer safety ahead of upcoming festive and tourist seasons.

