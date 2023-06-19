Major Landslide Near Kamakhya Temple, Part of Road Collapses

A deadly landslide was reported near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday triggered by the incessant rainfall over the past few days.
As a result of the landslide, a part of the road collapsed in Durga Sarovar causing panic among the people residing near the area as there are several residential houses below the road.
Meanwhile, the officials of the district administration rushed to the spot to start restoration works.
So far, no causalities have been reported due to the landslide.
It may be mentioned that earlier, a guard wall collapsed on a sweets-making factory in Guwahati's Dhirenpara resulting in the death of a person.
Due to incessant rains over the last few days in Guwahati, the guard wall came crashing down on the small business unit that made sweets situated at Sonali Path in the Dhirenpara locality.
Initially, it was reported that a person was buried under the rubble. Local police soon arrived at the spot along with a team of SDRF personnel and initiated the rescue operations.
Upon removing the rubble and clearing out the area, officials found the person dead. The body was recovered and sent for further procedures.