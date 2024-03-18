Major Tragedy Averted After Collision Between 2 Ferries In Guwahati

A ferry with passengers onboard lost control and crashed into another ferry at Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry ghat on Monday. However, the accident fortunately did not lead to any loss of lives.
As per reports, MV Kameng with around 200 passengers onboard it lost control and crashed into the other ferry named MV Manikarneswar at the Majgaon ferry ghat on the north bank.
The ferry had left the Majgaon ghat and was headed towards the Guwahati ghat across the Brahmaputra River when the accident took place.
Apart from the passengers onboard, there were around 50 two-wheelers on the ferry at the time of the accident.
Although a major tragedy was averted, tensions flared at the ferry ghat as the people onboard questioned the management. The passengers alleged that in absence of the original driver, someone else was at the helm of the ferry.
They alleged that due to inexperience in manoeuvring the ferry, the accident took place which could have easily taken a tragic turn.