Assam
Assam: Girl Slips Off Ferry Into Brahmaputra; Later Rescued
The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm today when she was traveling via the MV Sapteshwari ferry from Nimati Ghat towards Aphalamukh Ghat.
A young girl was reportedly rescued after she slipped and fell into the River Brahmaputra in Assam on Monday.
As per reports, the girl identified as Puja Bezbaruah was clicking photos on her phone when she accidently slipped and fell into the river's strong current.
After the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched rescue operations and safely evacuated the girl.
Puja, a resident of Jorhat's Baligaon was then admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention, reports said.