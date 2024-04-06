Majuli's Mask Art: A Symbol Of Assam's Cultural Heritage

At the forefront of preserving and popularizing this art form is Sri Sri Samaguri Satra, where Hemchandra Goswami, a revered figure in the realm of mask art, has dedicated his life to its propagation. Trained and honored with accolades such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Padma Shri, Hemchandra Goswami's influence extends far beyond the borders of Majuli.