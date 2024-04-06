What's In Store For Guests On Day 2 Of Nandinii?

Saturday marked the second of the three-day extravaganza 'Nandinii' helmed by Pratidin Events Initiative along with Stoic Studios and in association with Toyota which is underway at the Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium in Guwahati's Khanapara.
The event with several exciting programs on the agenda for the day, opened for visitors from 9 am.
A special workshop on mask art was conducted by the renowned mask artist from Majuli's Samaguri along with a session on entrepreneurship with women entrepreneurs hosted by Nandini editor Maini Mahanta.
Several noted guests including Anuradha Borpujari, Bhanu Sarma, Anjali Borah, and Sriparna Baruah were on the panel for the session.
This was in addition to a special workshop under the aegis of IOCL Bongaigaon that was held today. The workshop was overseen by IOCL Bongaigaon Materials and Contract department manager Rupa Taikam and deputy manager of Materials division BK Singh.
On the occasion a special souvenir edition of Nandinii was also inaugurated.
Apart from that, the evening is ready to welcome guests with extravagant cultural programs where several popular Assamese singers will take to the stage.
The event Nandinii has aimed to provide a special stage to the women entrepreneurs where they can showcase their handmade products including jewellery items, clothing, decoration items, consmetics, local drinks, delicacies and much more. Guests at the event will be able to take back souvenirs or indulge in the delicacies to their liking.
Entrepreneurs from as far as Jammu and Kashmir, along with neighbouring state Nagaland have taken part in Nandinii. The event will be open till 10 pm for Guwahati residents to stock up on their pre-Bihu requisites and also enjoy the cultural programs.