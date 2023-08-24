Maligaon Flyover To Sport Rainbow-Arch, Globe: CM After Night Inspection

Guwahati's latest architectural marvel, the Maligaon flyover will sport a rainbow-arch and a globe at the Tiniali Junction, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he inspected the progress of work ahead of its grand opening slated for August 30.
The Assam CM on Wednesday night arrived at the Maligaon flyover to check the progress of the work. Speaking to reporters there, he said that the flyover will be inaugurated on August 30 on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima at 5pm in the evening.
He said, "The flyover spans over 2.6 kilometer in length and will be inaugurated on August 30 at 5 pm. There will be a rainbow-arch on top of the flyover and a globe will also be installed at the Tiniali junction."
CM Sarma went on to elucidate on the beautification works going on underneath the flyover saying, "Assamese attire, musical instruments, scenic forests, and flora and fauna are being painted underneath the flyover. We are trying to paint the flyover and present it like a newly-wed bride."
However, he expressed his displeasure at people staining the walls with chewing tobacco spits. He said, "Even though we are doing our best, I can't say about people spitting and staining the walls."
Meanwhile, speaking further on the flyover, CM Sarma said, "The two landing points of the flyover will have speedbreakers. It will not be named after any eminent personality; the flyover will be known as Maligaon flyover.
He further said, "I have been inspired by the words of Ramakant Deori. He inspired me to take up this project and see it to its completion. He held his hands up and said that under Himanta Biswa Sarma, no one can gain recruitment through corrupt practices. I cannot be more proud. I thank the legislator for bringing this out in front of the people of Assam."
"Today, without merit, even an MLA cannot guarantee a job to anyone. This is the truth. I cleared all TET jobs, Grade-III, and Grade-IV jobs. I will cherish these moments till the time of my death arrives," said the chief minister.
Meanwhile, he entrusted the regional media to oversee and bring the matter of spitting and staining the walls under control.
Turning his attention to the upcoming Zoo Road flyover, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The flyover at Zoo Road is set to be inaugurated by either Mahapanchami before Durga Puja or before Diwali. In the coming times, we will open up a flyover on Barpeta Road, a bridge over the Pagladiya River, another bridge in Nalbari in December, a flyover in Dibrugarh by April and on February 1, there will a new flyover in Jorhat."
CM Sarma also mentioned that Assam Bhawan will come up at Vellore by September, this year. Work will begin for the construction of the new flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri and Bamunimaidam, he said.
The new flyover will be built have less number of pillars and will be completed quickly. There will be provision for parking under the flyover which will benefit businesses, said the Assam CM, adding that the bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati will be completed in the next eight months.