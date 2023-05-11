Guwahati: Maligaon Flyover Likely to be Inaugurated in August

After a long wait, the under-construction Maligaon flyover in Guwahati is likely to be inaugurated in the month of August this year, reports emerged on Thursday.
A source in the Public Works Department-Roads (PWD) informed Pratidin Time that the Maligaon Flyover is most likely to be inaugurated on August 15, however, there is no official statement of the same.
It may be mentioned that the residents of the Maligaon area have been facing huge traffic congestion since the construction of the flyover began in the year 2021 which has not only disrupted the normal lives in the area but also the business establishment.
The probable date of the flyover inauguration would give relief to the people who travel to and fro in the area.
For the past few days, due to the narrowing of roads near Maligaon Chariali and Kamakhya Gate for the flyover construction, huge traffic congestion is being faced by those who are travelling through the road. People coming from Jalukbari area face traffic congestion from Adabari area while people coming from Bharalukmukh area face traffic congestion from Shantipur area during the rush hour.
Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the flyover will be inaugurated during Bohag Bihu in April however, the construction works could not be completed as the workers used to get only four hours at night for work that is not sufficient to complete the construction in a short span of time. So, it was later informed that the inauguration of the flyover has been extended till Durga Puja. However, now it is informed that it will be inaugurated in the month of August.