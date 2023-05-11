Guwahati: Maligaon Flyover Likely to be Inaugurated in August

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the flyover will be inaugurated during Bohag Bihu in April however, the construction works could not be completed as the workers used to get only four hours at night for work that is not sufficient to complete the construction in a short span of time. So, it was later informed that the inauguration of the flyover has been extended till Durga Puja. However, now it is informed that it will be inaugurated in the month of August.