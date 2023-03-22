Maligaon Residents Have to Bear Traffic Congestion for Few More Months

It is as if the woes of Maligaon residents will continue for the next few months as the last date for completion of the flyover has been extended till Durga Puja.

The flyover has not only disrupted the lives of the common people residing in the area as they get stuck in traffic for a long time but also the business establishments for the past two years.

Since the start of the construction work for the flyover, traffic congestion has been the major cause affecting the normal lives of several. Students have to get stuck for at least two hours during rush hour before reaching their colleges on time while office goers have to face the same.

Upon getting the information that the date has been extended, one Handique College student said, “It is very difficult to attend our classes on time and maintain attendance due to this huge traffic congestion. Our classes start during the rush hour when office goers and college students come out to reach their destination on time. At times I had to get stuck for at least one hour in the Boripara bridge itself and reached my college after three hours when all my classes scheduled were over. If it was for once or twice it was tolerable however, almost twice in a week becomes problematic.”

“I understand that the flyover is for the betterment of the common people now that a large number of vehicles are seen on the roads to minimize future traffic congestion possibilities. But now we will have to face this situation for another few months has become intolerable. As a student, it is impossible for us to afford Uber Moto, and Rapido, who demands extra cash, every day to reach our college,” she added.

An office goer said, “I am a resident of Pandu area and my duty starts at 10 am. It takes only a few minutes to reach my office in Bharalumukh. Every day I leave my house ahead of time to my office and yet I reach at around 10.30-11 am. Someday we notice that the traffic is less. We cannot predict when we will reach late or early.”

The flyover has not only disrupted lives of common people but also business establishments. Now that almost everything is available online, they have to compete with e-commerce as well as low customer flow due to unavailability of parking space.

It is like they are facing hard times since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

One of the shopkeepers in Maligaon Charali said, “Since the Covid outbreak we have been facing many hardships to run our shop. Although much stuff is available online yet our regular customers use to visit our shop to buy essentials and now due to traffic and unavailability of parking spaces our business has been affected by almost 50 percent.”

A shopkeeper of a cake shop said, “We use to have many customers who purchase a cake from our shop during birthdays or anniversaries or to purchase pastries. For the last two years, we have been sitting mostly idle at our shop. Hardly five customers visit our shop in the entire day.”

The residents of Maligaon have started complaining that the flyover is taking a very long time to be completed.