Maligaon Flyover to be Inaugurated on August 30
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the 2.6km four-lane Maligaon Flyover in Guwahati will be inaugurated on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima i.e., August 30.
Taking to 'X' platform, he said, "Thrilled to announce the inauguration of the 2.6km four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Charilali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction and towards Pandu. This incredible infrastructure project, costing Rs 420 crore (inclusive of LA and utility shifting), will be unveiled on 30th August( on the day of Rakhi Purnima )"
The beautiful of the Maligaon flyover is in process with grafitti artist Neelim Mahanta making the artwork.
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing construction works to meet the deadline, two workers sustained severe injuries after being electrocuted at the construction site.
The incident took place near Kamakhya Gate when they were working for the construction of the Maligaon flyover when he was electrocuted.
Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital in critical condition.