Congress President Election: Digvijay Singh Drops Out Of Race

In yet another twist in the tale of the Congress president polls, Digvijaya Singh on Friday said he was dropping out of the race for the top post and announced his support for Mallikarjun Kharge, who is likely to be in the fray.

Today is the last day to file nominations for the polls. Singh had said on Thursday that he would file his nominations today. However, after reports of Kharge also mulling contesting the party's internal polls, he decided to drop out of the contest.

Singh made the announcement after he met Kharge this morning at the latter's residence.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said he "cannot think of contesting an election" against a senior leader like Kharge.

"Kharge is my leader and my senior. I went to his residence yesterday and asked if he is contesting. If he does, I will not fill up the form. He said he did not intend to contest. I came to know through the media that he is a candidate. I went to meet him this morning. I said if he is filing the nomination, I am with him. He is a senior and respected leader of the party and I cannot think of contesting an election against him," he said.

"If Kharge had told me earlier, he would not have gone to collect the form. Now he intends to file his nomination, I will become his proposer," Singh added.

He said he will not compromise on his "commitment to the Nehru-Gandhi family".