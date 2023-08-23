As Maligaon Flyover Nears Completion, Graffiti Artists Speak on ‘Gutka Stains’

Himadri Kalita
The city of Guwahati is slowly developing with the construction of flyovers, bridges, parks, riverfront beautification, and installation of Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) among others to make it a pleasant place for the citizens to reside in as well as to increase tourism of the state.
The citizens of Guwahati often have to bear the huge traffic congestion during the peak hours when everyone comes out of their homes to go to their workplaces, schools, and other destinations.
To reduce their troubles during the peak hours, the state government has taken initiatives and laid foundation stones for the construction of flyovers in parts of Guwahati city to minimize traffic congestion. In addition, to make it attractive for the residents residing in the city, the flyovers have undergone beautification with graffiti artworks (images or pictures painted using spray paints usually onto buildings, pillars, etc.).
Completion of these artworks needs dedication, time, labor, and patience by the graffiti artists who devote their sweat and blood to give it a perfect and attractive look.
Although the artworks have been seen in almost all the newly constructed flyovers in the city and other districts of the state, but this time, ahead of the inauguration, the people of Guwahati is excited about the artworks in Maligaon Flyover painted by graffiti artist Neelim Mahanta (LivingArt) and his team that made the commuters forget about the traffic congestion they had been facing since 2021.
These artworks include wild animals, birds, Assamese and traditional gamosas of different tribes, Kopou Phool and others. However, owing to the love of a few people for gutka, the citizens are raising concerns as to how long will these artworks remain attractive and beautiful.
Despite several attempts to present a spic-and-span image of the city to the citizens and tourists, the gutka lovers do not spare a single moment without leaving their presence known on the public properties that are being constructed and developed with their money. This act of tobacco lovers could be compared with the behavior of dogs that sniff and urinate at a spot where others have urinated to make them feel its presence and mark their territory.
No matter how harsh or cruel this comparison may sound to tobacco lovers but the concerned citizens who wish to live in a clean and neat place would not disagree.
The beautification of the Maligaon flyover is underway and the team of LivingArt is investing its time and energy to complete it in the next four days ahead of the inauguration.
Speaking on the spit stains, Neelim Mahanta said, “This time it might be difficult for the people to spit on the pillars as the main road is a few metres away from it. And if somebody has already left their mark then I feel it was deliberate because it is not possible to spit from that distance.”
“This is commercial work and maintenance of these artworks is the responsibility of the government of how to tackle the issue with betel nut lovers. In addition, it is also the duty of the public because it has been constructed their hard-earned money. If the people think that it is their property, then they themselves will refrain from spitting on it so the flyover remains beautiful and attractive for a longer time,” Mahanta asserted.
Further speaking on their attachment with the artworks on which they devoted time and energy only to be treated in this matter by Gutka consumers, Mahanta said, “As an artist, I personally do not have attachment issues with my artworks as this feeling keeps on shifting with every piece of works I have done so far and the ones I will be doing in the future. While devoting all my time, energy, and creativity to the work at hand to give it a perfect finish, I try to keep the mindset that these works are subjected to be damaged due to natural causes such as sunlight, rainfall, thunderstorms or man-made reasons.”
Meanwhile, another graffiti artist Bhejal expressed his feelings on the betel nut stains stating that proper measures should be taken against these kinds of people.
The artist said, “Despite several efforts made by the concerned authorities to stop these people from spitting on public places through the imposition of penalties and others, they do not seem to refrain themselves. Installation of CCTV cameras at such places is also not enough as action could be only taken after the number plate is properly displayed on the footage.”
“It takes only a second to spit and leave the scene. It is not possible for traffic police officials to stop each and every vehicle that committed the act. It depends on the mentality of the public of how they wish to keep their city neat and clean,” he added.
Like every other work, graffiti artworks need creativity, time, and patience to present perfect art to the public which is valued only by those who are themselves related to this field or the sane ones.
As the Maligaon Flyover nears completion and the artists and workers are working relentlessly to expedite the works for the flyover so it is ready to be completed ahead of the scheduled inauguration date, some spit stains have already started to be witnessed on a few pillars where the artworks have been done.
This has raised concerns among the citizens about what will happen after the inauguration of the flyover and whether the artworks shall be maintained.
It only depends on the gutka and betel nut lovers of whether they wish to see their hard-earned money on the public properties go in vain or keep it attractive by refraining from spitting on it.