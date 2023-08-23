As Maligaon Flyover Nears Completion, Graffiti Artists Speak on ‘Gutka Stains’

Further speaking on their attachment with the artworks on which they devoted time and energy only to be treated in this matter by Gutka consumers, Mahanta said, “As an artist, I personally do not have attachment issues with my artworks as this feeling keeps on shifting with every piece of works I have done so far and the ones I will be doing in the future. While devoting all my time, energy, and creativity to the work at hand to give it a perfect finish, I try to keep the mindset that these works are subjected to be damaged due to natural causes such as sunlight, rainfall, thunderstorms or man-made reasons.”