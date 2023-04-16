Two Youths Stabbed Amid Bihu Event in Guwahati

In the midst of a Bihu event in the city, two youths were brutally stabbed in Guwahati's Maligaon on Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as Simanta Talukdar (18) and Rohit Kumar Gami (22).

As per sources, both Simanta and Rohit were stabbed with a knife after a fight broke out between them and a group of youths at outside the Maligaon Stadium, where singer Vreegu Kashyap was performing live.

Both the victims were immediately rushed to Pandu FRU for initial treatment, however, the doctors referred them to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication.

Unfortunately, Gami died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Simanta was kept under medical observation at the GMCH.

Following the incident, one Rahul Baishya has been apprehended by Jalukbari police in connection to the murder case.

It is learnt that all the other accused are currently absconding.

Notably, a similar incident was earlier reported in the month of March where a youth was grievously injured after being stabbed with a knife by a miscreant in Physical assault case in Guwahati’s Kumarpara locality.

The youth, identified as Darasun Ali (30), was reportedly stabbed on his stomach, leaving him bleeding profusely.

The victim was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in the causality ward by Bharalumukh Police at around 8.18 pm in a critical condition.

A case was lodged in connection to the incident at Bharalumukh Police Station.