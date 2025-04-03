Subscribe

Man Allegedly Assaulted by Cop Inside Hatigaon Police Station

Aminul Khan, a young man, has leveled serious allegations against Sub-Inspector Jewel Das, accusing him of severe physical assault inside the Hatigaon Police Station

Pratidin Time
Aminul Khan, a young man, has leveled serious allegations against Sub-Inspector Jewel Das, accusing him of severe physical assault inside the Hatigaon Police Station. According to reports, Aminul had visited the police station to inquire about a case when he was allegedly beaten.

The case dates back to Eid, when Aminul's nephew had been missing for three days. An FIR was lodged at Hatigaon Police Station concerning the disappearance, reportedly based on suspicion involving a young woman. However, the police allegedly failed to conduct a proper investigation.

When Aminul revisited the station today to follow up on the case, he was allegedly subjected to a severe beating by SI Jewel Das. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding police conduct inside the station premises.

