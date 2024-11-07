Police Register FIR Against Nalbari DC Following Court Order

An FIR has been finally registered against Nalbari District Commissioner (DC) Varnali Deka, sources informed on Thursday. The case numbered 390/24 against the DC has been registered at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station under sections 294, 506, and 511.
This comes after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Assam's Nalbari district directed the police to register an FIR against Varnali Deka, compelling the authorities to file the case.
It may be mentioned that accusations of mental harassment and misbehaviour was levelled by the circle officer of Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle Arpana Sarmah against DC Deka. Though Sarmah had filed an FIR against Varnali Deka, initially, no case was registered. The court’s intervention led to police action, ensuring that legal procedures were followed.
The conflict between Varnali Deka and Arpana Sarmah unfolded on May 7, 2024. According to sources, Sarmah was entrusted with responsibilities in the issue and receipt counter of 40-Tihu LAC. She alleged that Deka humiliated her and questioned her on the grounds of why the materials received in trunks were not shifted to designated places by the labours. In the FIR, Sarmah further said that she tried to record the situation where the DC was continuously harassing and verbally mistreating her. Arpana Sarmah lastly added that feeling unsafe and threatened, she rushed towards Nalbari Police Station to report the incident.