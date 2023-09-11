Man Arrested for Groping Woman Passenger on Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo Flight

A man traveling aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Guwahati was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a fellow female passenger during the flight.
The incident took place while the cabin lights were dimmed on the late-night flight.
The female passenger, who filed the complaint, alleged that the man had lifted the armrest between their seats and groped her. The accused was apprehended by authorities upon the flight's arrival at Guwahati airport, and an FIR has been registered based on the woman's allegations.
In an official statement, the airline said, "An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police, and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required."
Recounting the terrifying incident, the woman mentioned that she had been asleep and woke up to find the man leaning close to her after raising the armrest. Fearing for her safety, she pretended to be asleep, hoping that he would leave. However, to her dismay, the man continued his inappropriate behavior by allegedly groping her. The woman promptly alerted the cabin crew, and upon landing, the accused was handed over to Guwahati police.
The victim expressed her gratitude to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the airline, airport authorities, and those who supported her at the police station for their swift action and assistance in the matter.
This incident highlights the importance of passenger safety and the vigilance of airline staff and authorities in responding to such distressing situations during flights.