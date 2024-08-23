Guwahati News

Man Arrested for Obscene Comments Against Assam CM on Social Media

He was arrested by officials of the Crime Branch from Guwahati’s Garigaon locality on Friday.
The Crime Branch has reportedly arrested an individual in Guwahati for making obscene comments about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

The arrested man has been identified as Bulbul Hussain, sources said. He was arrested by officials of the Crime Branch from Guwahati’s Garigaon locality on Friday.

According to sources, nearly eight days ago, Hussain made offensive remarks on social media platform Facebook regarding the Chief Minister’s property.

In this regard, the Crime Branch registered a case against Hussain and sent him to jail.

