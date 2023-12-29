Assam Govt Employee Arrested For Supporting ULFA-I on Social Media; Crackdown Intensifies

A government employee was reportedly arrested by police in Assam’s Nagaon district for his social media post in support of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
The arrested individual, identified as Dharma Dutta, is a resident of Uriagaon Village in the village and an employee at the Nagaon Muncipal Board.
Sources informed that Dutta was taken into custody after his social media post caught the attention of the Assam Police who has been actively ramping up its offensive against ULFA-I sympathizers.
Moreover, it is also learned that Dutta had expressed desire to join the separatist outfit in the comment section, making his support to the outfit more evident.
In Morigaon district, another individual was apprehended by police for his post on Facebook where he expressed desire to join the ULFA-I.
The arrestee has been identified as Biswajit Deka, a youth hailing from Balipota area in Darrang district.
The arrested individuals are currently undergoing interrogation, sources further informed.
In recent times, several sympathizers, supporters, and linkmen of the ULFA-I were arrested by Assam police in a major offensive against the militant outfit, being witnessed in the modern era.
On Wednesday, two hardcore ULFA-I militants were caught by security forces during a joint operation carried out by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Tinsukia district.
The police reported that they have captured two militants, who go by the names of Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom, from Faneng near the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Major Bibek Asom, alias Bastab Phukan had joined the proscribed militant organization in the year 2011. He was nabbed today from Upper Faneng in Lekhapani.
A day prior, another youth was taken into custody for his post on social media platform Facebook in support of the militant outfit. The arrested youth was identified as Mahidul Islam alias Kalu.
On Monday (December 25), another such youth was shot and injured by police on suspicion of being an alleged member of the ULFA-I in Kamrup Rural district.
The incident took place in Salmara area at Baihata Chariali and the youth in question sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, rendering him immobile.
The youth was identified as one Pranjal Das. It is however unclear how the situation escalated and the circumstances that prompted the police to open fire at him.