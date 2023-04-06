Man Arrested with Fake Notes worth Rs 10 lakh at Guwahati Railway Station

In a major breakthrough, the railway police in Assam's Guwahati have seized fake notes worth around Rs 10 lakh from a man named Rajesh Madhukur Bangar.

The man was arrested at the Guwahati railway station. The accused was staying at a hotel in Paltan Bazar for several days before being apprehended by the authorities.

According to sources, the fake notes were collected by the accused from a man in Kamakhya and were intended to be circulated in the market. The railway police, acting on a tip-off, caught hold of the accused at the railway station and upon searching his belongings, discovered the stash of counterfeit currency.

Upon questioning, the accused, who hails from Maharashtra, revealed that he had been involved in the circulation of fake notes for quite some time and had been working in association with a gang operating in the region. He also confessed to having received training in the art of counterfeiting from his associates.

The railway police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to track down the other members of the gang. They have also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Counterfeit currency is a major issue in India, with gangs operating across the country and causing a significant dent in the economy. The government has launched several initiatives to curb the menace, including the introduction of new security features in currency notes and the establishment of a dedicated agency to tackle the problem.

The seizure of the fake notes and the arrest of the accused is a significant step towards addressing the issue and are expected to serve as a deterrent to others involved in the illicit trade.

The railway police have assured the public that they will continue to take stringent action against those involved in the circulation of fake currency and have urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.