BSF Seize Fake Currency Notes worth Rs 2.24 Lakh in Assam’s Dhubri

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 2.24 lakhs in Assam’s Dhubri distict on Tuesday.

According to sources, the BSF seized the fake currency notes from the India-Bangladesh borders in Jhalochar area of Mankachar in Dhubri district.

Following the seizure, the BSF handed over the sized fake currency notes worth Rs. 2.24 lakhs to Tax department in Mankachar.

Earlier on February 13, one person was arrested with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Sonitpur district.

The accused was identified as Madhab Nath, a resident of Besseria in Tezpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Birinchi Borah said, “Based on secret information, police launched an operation at Besseria Pukhuria near Tezpur and arrested the accused with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.”

“During the search, police recovered a huge amount of high-qaulity fake Indian currency notes. 239 and 175 Indian currency notes of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 respectively were seized from the accused. The seized fake currency notes’ worth is Rs. 5.65 lakh,” he added.

He further said, “We launched the operation based on source information and arrested Jogen Nath alias Madhab Nath from the Besseria Pukhuria area. The investigation is underway.”

It was established that he was involved in smuggling fake currency notes for a long time.