Man Assaulted in Guwahati After Car Splashes Water on Gang

The victim recounted that the incident began when the group, traveling on a two-wheeler, began chasing his car, bearing registration number AS 01EM 0791, on the Basistha-Borpathar road.
A disturbing incident unfolded on Monday afternoon in the Basistha locality of Guwahati, where a group of four youths brutally assaulted one Nitul Deka.

The victim recounted that the incident began when the group, traveling on a two-wheeler, began chasing his car, bearing registration number AS 01EM 0791, on the Basistha-Borpathar road.

According to Deka, the youths accused him of splashing water on them from his car, attributing it to the poor road conditions. They proceeded to overtake him, blocked his car, and attacked him with a sharp weapon, inflicting injuries on his face and shoulder.

Basistha Police swiftly responded to the scene, initiating an investigation into the matter. Two of the assailants have been identified as Bornil and Navajit.

Nitul Deka has been promptly transferred to a hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Further developments in the investigation are awaited as city police work towards uncovering the motive behind this violent assault in Guwahati.

