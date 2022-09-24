Man Attempts To Sexually Assault Woman In Guwahati

In a shocking incident, a man attempted to sexually assault a woman at her residence in Guwahati.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Nizarapar area of Noonmati and the accused tried to take advantage of absence of anyone at home and commit the obscene act.

The family has registered a complaint against Haque at Noonmati Police Station and the police have launched an investigation into the assault.

Earlier this month, principal of a private school in Biswanath Chariali was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting six of his minor students.

He was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting six minor girls (all aged below 7 years) at the hostel premises within the school campus