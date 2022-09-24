Roger Federer Bids Goodbye To Tennis With Laver Cup Defeat

In the wee hours of Saturday, Roger Federer lost agonising doubles match alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, ending his extraordinary career in tennis.

At the O2 arena, Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock defeated Federer and Nadal, the duo that tennis fans across the world had been waiting to see, with 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who had been out by a knee injury since the Wimbledon quarterfinals of 2021, announced his retirement last week at the age of 41.

But he rolled back the years in London, the scene of many of his most illustrious victories at Wimbledon, much to the glee of a passionate, partisan crowd.

"Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you," Roger said in a video message.