Guwahati News
Man Beaten To Death After Fight Over Unpaid Dues in Guwahati
The incident was reported at Chabipul locality in Guwahati on Saturday night.
A man was allegedly beaten to death in the Guwahati city after a fight over unpaid dues.
The incident was reported at Chabipul locality in Guwahati on Saturday night.
The body of the deceased identified as Saddam Ali was discovered in a hyacinth-covered canal at the remote area in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari locality.
The two-wheeler of the deceased has been recovered beneath the Aathgaon Flyover.
One Hakim Ali is being accused of killing Saddam.
Meanwhile, a team of city police has reached the spot and have sent the body for a post-mortem.
An investigation in connection to the case is underway.