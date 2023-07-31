Man Beaten To Death After Fight Over Unpaid Dues in Guwahati
The incident was reported at Chabipul locality in Guwahati on Saturday night.

A man was allegedly beaten to death in the Guwahati city after a fight over unpaid dues.

The body of the deceased identified as Saddam Ali was discovered in a hyacinth-covered canal at the remote area in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari locality.

The two-wheeler of the deceased has been recovered beneath the Aathgaon Flyover.

One Hakim Ali is being accused of killing Saddam.

Meanwhile, a team of city police has reached the spot and have sent the body for a post-mortem.

An investigation in connection to the case is underway.

