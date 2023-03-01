Man Booked for Sexually Assaulting Minor in Guwahati

In yet another shocking incident, a 14-year-old teenager was sexually assaulted at her residence in Guwahati on Wednesday and a man has been booked in connection to it.

According to sources, the heinous act took place near Nabajyoti Club in Hengerabari area when no one was at home and the accused took advantage of the time.

It is alleged that the crime was committed by a man, identified as Mridul Talukdar.

The victim’s family has lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station in connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, the accused Mridul Talukdar is absconding after committing the crime.

Few days back, reports emerged of a female police personnel being allegedly raped by a male police constable at the Police Training Centre in Dergaon.

Reportedly, on February 22, the woman police trainee whose identity had not been disclosed was admitted at a hospital inside the training centre premises as she was unwell.

At night, the male police constable, identified as Babul Bhuyan, who was on duty allegedly raped the woman and fled from the spot. The victim reported about the incident to the higher authority, but she alleged that senior officers refused to take action despite her complaints.

The entire incident came to light on Sunday when the victim police personnel fell unconscious during the morning duty.

The accused Babul Bhuyan, a constable of the 9th battalion was then arrested by the Dergaon Police.

The police had lodged a case under section 376/ 201/ 506 IPC and an investigation was initiated regarding the incident.