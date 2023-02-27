Assam: Female Cop Raped by Police Constable, Accused Arrested

A shocking incident has come to the fore in Assam’s Golaghat district.

A female police personnel was allegedly raped by a male police constable at the Police Training Centre in Dergaon.

Reportedly, on February 22, the woman police trainee whose identity has not been disclosed was admitted at a hospital inside the training centre premises as she was unwell.

At night, the male police constable, identified as Babul Bhuyan, who was on duty allegedly raped the woman and fled from the spot. The victim reported about the incident to the higher authority, but she alleged that senior officers refused to take action despite her complaints.

The entire incident came to light on Sunday when the victim police personnel fell unconscious during the morning duty.

The accused Babul Bhuyan, a constable of the 9th battalion was then arrested by the Dergaon Police.

As per sources, Bhuyan will be produced before the court on Monday.

The police have lodged a case under section 376/ 201/ 506 IPC and an investigation is underway regarding the incident.

Last year, a former police officer was awareded life sentence by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) court in Meghalaya for raping and threatening two minor sisters back in 2013.

The accused, identified as Nurul Islam, was sentenced to life along with a fine of Rs 8 lakh which is to be paid to the victims. He was earlier convicted by the POSCO court last week.

Islam has been found guilty under POCSO Act, 2012 and also IPC Act.

As per reports, the crime was committed when Islam was the officer-in-charge of Ampati police station in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district. Islam raped a 14-year-old girl at the Ampati police station on March 13 and 14, 2013.