Man Collapses inside De-Addiction Centre in Guwahati, Dies

In yet another terrible and shocking incident, a man believed to be in-charge of a de-addiction centre in Guwahati city died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.
The incident took place at the de-addiction centre in Sadilapur locality under the Jalukbari police station in the city.
The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Namasudra.
As per initial reports, Dipankar suddenly collapsed after he fell and lost consciousness, though he was rushed to a nearby hospital; but, the doctors declared him brought dead.
Following the incident, a case was registered at Jalukbari police station by the family members of the deceased.
Meanwhile, a person has been detained by city police for questioning.
This is a developing story.
It may also be mentioned that earlier, several such incidents were reported in Guwahati city where individuals have died due to various reasons.
Following this, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika in the month of May this year, paid sudden visits at three de-addiction centres in the city and inspected the facilities available.
Further, Pijush Hazarika also gave stern instructions to the directors of the three de-addiction centres to fully follow the government guidelines and take special care of hygiene. The minister added that such campaigns will continue across the state in the coming days.