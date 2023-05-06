Pijush Hazarika Inspects 3 Rehab Centres in Guwahati

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika visited three rehabilitation centres in Guwahati and inspected the condition there on Saturday. The three rehab centres that he visited are the "Jeevandaan Wellness Foundation" near Down Town Hospital, the "Redemption Welfare Foundation" near Beltola College, and the "Faith Foundation" at Kharghuli.
Hazarika inspected if the patients were provided with all amenities like medical care, proper lodging and food, hygienic toilet facilities, etc. in compliance with government policy guidelines.
According to the minister, he noticed that the "Faith Foundation" rehabilitation centre in Kharghuli was overcrowded and lacking enough space. He asked the Director of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Kishore Thakuria to transfer the excess number of addicts from the rehab to the official government-run de-addiction institutions as soon as possible.
Further, Pijush Hazarika also gave stern instructions to the directors of the three de-addiction centres to fully follow the government guidelines and take special care of hygiene. The minister added that such campaigns will continue across the state in the coming days.