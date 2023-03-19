Man Critical After Being 'Stabbed' By Miscreants in Guwahati

In yet another shocking incident, a man was seriously injured after a gang of miscreants stabbed him with a knife in Guwahati city on Sunday night.

The incident was reported at the Rehabari locality in Guwahati.

The injured person was immediately brought to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition by the Paltan Bazar police.

The identity of the injured person has not been revealed yet by the police.

Meanwhile, the city police have detained four people in connection to the case. Further investigations are underway.

It may be mentioned that last Saturday, a 7-year-old boy was grievously injured after being stabbed with a knife at Chamra Gudam locality at around 2.30 pm in Silchar town.

Unfortunately, the child later succumbed to his injuries at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

The accused identified as Apu Mazumdar (30) was later arrested by the Silchar police.

According to reports, the accused initially tried to kill the mother of the child over a land-related conflict, but she escaped with a severe cut on her hand. The minor boy was behind his mother. The attacker grabbed him and stabbed him from behind, official added.

A video of the stabbing surfaced on social media and police immediately arrested the accused.