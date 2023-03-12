7 Year Old Child Stabbed To Death Over Land-Related Conflict In Silchar

In a horrific incident, a 7-year-old boy was grievously injured after being stabbed with a knife at Chamra Gudam locality at around 2.30 pm in Silchar town on Saturday, the police said.

Unfortunately, the child later succumbed to his injuries at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

The accused identified as Apu Mazumdar (30) has been arrested by the police.

According to reports, the accused initially tried to kill the mother of the child over a land-related conflict, but she escaped with a severe cut on her hand. The minor boy was behind his mother. The attacker grabbed him and stabbed him from behind, official added.

A video of the stabbing surfaced on social media and police immediately arrested the accused.

Following the incident, the child was immediately taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) by police and the mother of the victim. However, the doctors declared the child dead on arrival, official stated.

“The accused person has been arrested. We have taken the statement of the locals and submitted our investigation report before the court against the accused person,” the official said.

Further investigation is underway.