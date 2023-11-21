Man Crushed To Death By Tanker Truck In Guwahati's Narengi

A middle-aged was crushed to death after being run over a tanker truck in Guwahati’s Narengi area late Monday night.
The deceased man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was run over by a tanker truck bearing registration number ‘AS 25FC 2596’. Sources informed that the driver of the truck fled the scene after the mishap.
It is learned the deceased was a local businessman. Following the incident, city police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Currently, the deceased’s body is being kept at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for further proceedings.
Recently, two youths lost their lives when their motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on the roadside in the Goalpara district of Assam. The incident was reported near Baguan village in Kharmuza Tehsil.
Sources informed that the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed when the accident happened, leading to their tragic demise.
The deceased duo has been identified as Sariful Islam and Akthar Hussain. Another individual was injured in the collision, identified as Ashraful Haque.
Local police arrived at the location after receiving a tip and retrieved the bodies for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the person who was injured was taken to the emergency.