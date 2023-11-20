Agitated Over Terrifying Road Accident in Dibrugarh, Locals Gherao Police Station

Situation turned chaotic in Dibrugarh after a group of agitated local’s gheraoed the Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station on Monday demanding justice for a woman pedestrian who succumbed to her injuries in a horrific road accident at South Jalan Nagar tea estate on Convoy Road in the city on Sunday.
As per reports, a speedy four-wheeler vehicle (Hyundai I-20) bearing registration number AS 06 W 7989 rammed into a van bearing registration number AS 06 F 2277 coming from the opposite direction and then hit three pedestrian including five-year-old girl, leaving them critically injured.
The injured persons were identified as Bala Baraik (5 year old girl), Minu Bawri and Labanya Tanti.
At the same point of time, the car also hit on a cyclist and tried to escape.
However, locals managed to apprehend the driver who was believed to be driving the car in inebriated condition and handed him over to the Dibrugarh police.
The injured victims were immediately shifted to Sankardev Nursing Home in Dibrugarh for a better medication.
Unfortunately, Labanya Tanti on Monday succumbed to her injuries at the said hospital, thus, leading to chaos at the Dibrugarh police station.