Man Dies After Being Hit By Train At Guwahati's Gandhi Basti

In a tragic accident, an unidentified man lost his life after being struck by a train at the Gandhi Basti railway gate in Guwahati on Monday.
The individual was hit by the running Tambaram Express severing both his legs. He passed away soon after.
Local sources report that the accident happened suddenly, leaving witnesses in shock. The severity of the collision resulted in the victim's immediate death at the scene.
Railway police quickly arrived at the location to conduct rescue operations and recover the body of the deceased. Authorities are currently working to identify the individual and ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.