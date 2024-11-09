Guwahati News

Man Jumps To Death in Guwahati After Party with Friends

Around 12:30 AM, Bikash is believed to have lost his balance and fell from the building.
A 26-year-old man tragically lost his life after falling from the third floor of a lodge in Guwahati’s Chandmari on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Bikash Adhikari, was reportedly enjoying a party with two friends at 'Krystal Inn' lodge. Around 12:30 AM, Bikash was believed to have lost his balance and fell from the building.

However, CCTV footage from the scene shows Bikash deliberately jumping from the balcony, indicating that it may have been a suicide attempt.

Adhikari, a security guard at a hotel in the city’s Paltan Bazar area, had been spending the evening with his friends before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The police have arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. His friends are also being questioned.

