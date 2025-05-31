Man Dies During Guwahati Flood Crisis; Locals Carry Body on Makeshift Raft

A distressing situation unfolded in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon area as the locality grappled with severe urban flooding. Amid the ongoing crisis, a man identified as Kameswar Hazarika tragically passed away—though his death was not directly caused by the floodwaters.

Due to the waterlogged conditions and absence of official arrangements to transport the deceased, local residents were left with no choice but to take matters into their own hands. In a heart-wrenching scene, they constructed a makeshift raft and carried Hazarika’s body through inundated lanes to the main road. The body was later taken to the Navagraha crematorium for final rites.

Minister Responds to Incident

Reacting to the incident, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said,

“I was informed that a person had slipped and fallen. His death has no connection with water. Still, I instructed the Commissioner to take necessary action.

However, as you mentioned that he was swept away by water, I am not aware of such a detail. I will have to look into whether there was any negligence on anyone's part. Only then will I be able to comment further.”

Barpeta Man Builds Makeshift Boat to Help Locals

While State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) boats remained non-operational in the area, a local hero named Nazrul stepped up. A truck driver by profession from Barpeta, Nazrul innovatively built a raft using the inner tubes of a 12-wheeled truck to ferry stranded residents of flood-hit Rukminigaon.

Spending nearly ₹3,000 from his own pocket, Nazrul’s makeshift boat can carry up to three passengers at a time. His efforts have been completely voluntary and free of charge.

“I’ll continue helping as long as the people need me,” said Nazrul, winning hearts with his dedication and compassion.

As urban flooding continues to disrupt daily life in Guwahati, stories like Nazrul’s highlight the spirit of community resilience, even as systemic gaps in disaster response remain under scrutiny.

