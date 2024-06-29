Fraudster Arrested for Forging Chief Minister's Signature in Relief Fund Scam

In a significant development, the CM Vigilance team has apprehended a fraudster identified as Rakesh Singh for forging the signature of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to withdraw money from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The arrest took place in Kolkata, where Singh was reportedly operating from.
Singh, originally from Bihar, had established links across Assam, Bihar, and Karnataka. He meticulously orchestrated the scheme to withdraw funds by forging the Chief Minister's signature. Upon his arrest in Kolkata, Singh was swiftly brought back to Assam today.
The sleuths have revealed that several individuals are associated with Singh in this fraudulent activity. The CM Vigilance team acted promptly to apprehend him and is now intensifying efforts to uncover the full extent of the scam.
Further investigations are underway to bring all accomplices to justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.