Guwahati News

Man Found Dead In Abandoned House In Guwahati

It is unclear if he died of natural causes or foul play was at work.
Man Found Dead In Abandoned House In Guwahati
Man Found Dead In Abandoned House In Guwahati
Pratidin Bureau

The lifeless body of an unidentified man was recovered from an abandoned house in Guwahati’s Last Gate area on Friday morning.

Sources revealed that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lifeless inside the house that is said to be abandoned. It is unclear if he died of natural causes or foul play was at work.

The identity of the man is yet to be established.

Dispur police were notified of the incident and they arrived soon after to recover the body post-mortem.

Further investigation is on.

Man Found Dead In Abandoned House In Guwahati
Assam: Unidentified Body Found In Rangia; Probe Underway
Guwahati police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/man-found-dead-in-abandoned-house-in-guwahati
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com