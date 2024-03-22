Man Found Dead In Abandoned House In Guwahati

The lifeless body of an unidentified man was recovered from an abandoned house in Guwahati’s Last Gate area on Friday morning.
Sources revealed that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lifeless inside the house that is said to be abandoned. It is unclear if he died of natural causes or foul play was at work.
The identity of the man is yet to be established.
Dispur police were notified of the incident and they arrived soon after to recover the body post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.