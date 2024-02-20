Assam: Unidentified Body Found In Rangia; Probe Underway

In a shocking discovery, the lifeless body of a woman was found at the Lachit Express in Rangia on Tuesday.
The body was reportedly found inside the Specially abled coach of the train which was heading towards Guwahati from Murkongselek. The exact cause of death and the identity remains a mystery, prompting a thorough police investigation into the incident.
Authorities are actively working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the woman’s demise, and additional information will be disclosed as the investigation unfolds.
