Man Found Dead In Guwahati Residence

The lifeless body of a middle-aged man was discovered at his residence in Guwahati’s Ulubari area on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rupan Goswami.
According to sources, the person was found dead in his bed this morning. It is suspected that he may have passed away in his sleep the previous day.
The incident was reported from South Sarania area close to Ulubari, sources further informed.
The cause of the man’s death is yet to be established.
City police have been notified of the incident.