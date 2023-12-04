13 Bodies Recovered after Gunfight Reported in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

As many as 13 bodies were recovered in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur after a firing incident was reported in the area.
As per reports, the security forces conducted an extensive operation after receiving inputs about the gun battle. Following this, the 13 bodies were recovered at Tengnoupal, sources said.
As per information from security sources, there were no firearms discovered near the deceased individuals.
Reportedly, so far the identities of the deceased have not been ascertained.
This incident comes just a few days after the oldest militant group of Manipur; United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement with the Centre. The decision was taken to ban these organizations as the Centre felt that they were indulging in attacks on and killing of security personnel, police and civilians in Manipur, along with activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.
In a recent interview, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh mentioned that various communities in the state were engaging with each other under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the peace agreement signed by the central and state governments with the UNLF.