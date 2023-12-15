Man Found Hanging In Guwahati's EPIP Complex

Guwahati News

Pratidin Bureau

A man was allegedly found hanging at the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) complex in Guwahati’s Amingaon area on Friday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Ramani Kalita, a resident of Tamulpur district.

Sources informed that the man was found hanging inside the EPIP premises. 

It is suspected that he took the extreme step due to a family conflict. Sources also revealed that he had previously tried to end his own life.

The Amingaon police were notified and promptly arrived at the location, where they retrieved the body for post-mortem examination.

