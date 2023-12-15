Assam Rifles Destroy Cannabis Plantations Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Tripura

In its persistent efforts to combat the menace of drugs and illegal cannabis cultivation, the Assam Rifles undertook a significant operation, targeting an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 illicit cannabis plantations with a monetary value of Rs 1.5 crore.
The operation took place in the General Area Kalam Chowra within the Sephaijala district of Tripura.
The Assam Rifles, armed with specific intelligence, collaborated with local police representatives in a joint operation. Upon reaching the identified location, the team strategically positioned picquets to secure the approaches. Subsequently, in coordination with police and forest officials, the team initiated the process of destroying the extensive illegal cannabis plantations.
The illicit cultivation had encroached upon approximately 10 acres of forest land, and the joint team executed the destruction by burning. The overall market value of the cannabis, estimated at 1.5 crores, was eradicated by the forest department during the operation conducted on a Wednesday.
This initiative underscores the collaborative efforts of security forces and local authorities to curb the cultivation and trafficking of illegal substances. It reflects a multi-agency approach, as evidenced by the involvement of Assam Rifles, local police, and forest officials.
Notably, this operation follows a recent success where Assam Rifles and police commandos, in a joint endeavor, recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores from Salam Patong and Moidangpok.
Acting on actionable intelligence, security forces established a cordon around the targeted village, leading to the discovery of two weapons, twelve hand grenades (including stun and tear grenades), three 40 mm shells, two radio sets, and two arming rings.