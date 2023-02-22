Assam: Woman Found Hanging in Dhubri, Murder Suspected

In yet another sensational incident, the body of a woman was found hanging in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Chapar’s Jogipara area where the deceased, identified as Ajabanu Bibi, was found under mysterious conditions.

It is alleged that the woman was murdered by her husband, identified as Anwar Hussain, and made it look like a suicide by hanging her body with a rope.

Following the incident, Anwar has been hiding which raised more questions and suspicions.

It was alleged that he committed the crime as he was having an illicit relationship outside of his marriage with someone else.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

The police have also launched search operation to nab absconding husband.

Ajabanu left three children behind her who are grief stricken at the death of their mother.