Assam: Woman Found Hanging in Dhubri, Murder Suspected

In yet another sensational incident, the body of a woman was found hanging in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday.
According to sources, the incident occurred in Chapar’s Jogipara area where the deceased, identified as Ajabanu Bibi, was found under mysterious conditions.
It is alleged that the woman was murdered by her husband, identified as Anwar Hussain, and made it look like a suicide by hanging her body with a rope.
Following the incident, Anwar has been hiding which raised more questions and suspicions.
It was alleged that he committed the crime as he was having an illicit relationship outside of his marriage with someone else.
Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.
The police have also launched search operation to nab absconding husband.
Ajabanu left three children behind her who are grief stricken at the death of their mother.
Earlier today, reports of a woman in Silchar stabbing her husband mercilessly to death emerged.
As per information received, the shocking incident took place at Kabiura Meherpur in Assam’s Silchar. This came amid the gruesome Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Guwahati that has left the entire state in shock.
The horrifying stabbing incident in Silchar came to the fore when the wife reached the Silchar Police to surrender after having committed the murder.
Silchar Police identified the culprit as Mappi Begum, the wife of the victim. Meanwhile, the husband, who was stabbed to death, was identified as Farmin Uddin Laskar.
Akin to the Guwahati murder, where police suspect prime accused Bondona Kalita to have been involved in extra-marital affairs, the police in Silchar also suspected that illicit relationship outside of her marriage was the reason behind the stabbing incident.
Further investigation into the matter was launched by Silchar Police and they will charge the accused wife under relevant sections of the law.