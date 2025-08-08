Man Held in Sonapur for Forging Birth and Death Certificates

Sonapur Police have apprehended a man for allegedly forging and issuing fake birth and death certificates in exchange for money, following a complaint lodged by a local resident.

The accused, identified as Manab Kumar Roy, was apprehended after Basudev Mandal, a victim of the alleged forgery, filed an FIR at Sonapur Police Station. Mandal accused Roy of producing counterfeit certificates and charging large sums under the guise of providing genuine official records.

Acting on the complaint, police raided Roy’s shop—Gogoi Communication, located near the Sonapur Block Primary Health Centre—and seized several items, including forged seals, a laptop, and other equipment believed to be used in the preparation of the fake documents.

Investigators say the seized stamps bore the names of the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner, nurses, doctors, and official registrars of births and deaths. Police suspect that Roy may have been producing such forged documents for a considerable period, targeting people in urgent need of certificates.

A case has been registered under sections 125/25, 61(2), 318(4), and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation is ongoing.