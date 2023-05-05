Assam: Karimganj Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crores

In yet another major narcotics bust, officials in Assam’s Karimganj district of Assam seized drugs worth over Rs 4 crores on Thursday night. The latest drugs bust comes amid frequent seizures in the region as Karimganj has turned into a corridor for smuggling of narcotics.
As per initial reports, Karimganj superintendent of police (SP) Partha Protim Das led the operation during which the drugs consignment was caught. The operation was carried out late last night based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid, officials informed.
Based on the information, a team of Karimganj Police laid a trap along the Karimganj bypass at Nilgar. During the operation, they intercepted a car from which the narcotics were recovered.
According to officials, the seized drugs were identified as Heroin. They seized around 567 grams of it which was estimated to be worth in excess of Rs 4 crores in the international drug markets.
The drugs were being brought in a white Alto car bearing registration number AS 10 F 4531 from Aizawl in Mizoram, Karimganj Police said. They were concealed inside a hidden chamber in the car, added officials.
Moreover, the drugs were destined for Tinsukia district in Assam where they were meant to be peddled, Karimganj Police further said.
Meanwhile, Karimganj Police detained the driver of the car from the scene for questioning. He was identified as Abul Khayer.
During interrogation, he reportedly revealed the name of the person for whom he was smuggling the drugs. Based on his confession, Karimganj Police was able to detain the person from Kanishail in Karimganj.
However, the identity of the said person has not been revealed yet. Further investigations into the matter are underway, Karimganj Police said.