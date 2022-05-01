Assam: Man Held With Wild Animal Bones In Guwahati

The police have arrested a man with wild animal bones from Bhangagarh area of Guwahati in Assam on Sunday afternoon.

The man, identified as Mahmood Gazi Rahman, was in possession of bones and horns suspected to have belonged to a deer.

According to sources, the accused had brought the items in a bag from Dhubri with an intention to sell them at the international market.

He has now been arrested and booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

In a similar incident, three persons were apprehended by the Assam forest department for allegedly selling deer meat in Guwahati in March this year.

As per reports, the deer meathad been recovered from an apartment in Guwahati’s Mathgaria area.

The three accused persons were identified as Shyam Chandra Rai, Arman Puramanik and Mohammad Sahil.

