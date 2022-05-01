Assam: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Goalpara Road Accident

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and one injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dekdhowa area when their motorcycle bearing the registration number ‘AS 18 AF 4058' lost control and collided head on with a tree on the side of the road.

The deceased have been identified as Rahim Badshah and Sahidur Islam. The identity of the injured person couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

In a similar incident at least 14 persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Mukalmua in Assam’s Nalbari district on April 28.

According to sources, the vehicle with 12 passengers onboard lost control and collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, after which it fell into a nearby gorge.

The two bikers were also injured, taking the toll to 14.

The injured passengers were rescued by locals and later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

