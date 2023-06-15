Man Injured After Touching High-Voltage Electric Wire at Kamakhya Station

In a shocking incident, one person sustained severe injuries after he touched a high-voltage electric wire after boarding a train at Kamakhya Junction Railway Station in Guwahati’s Maligaon on Thursday.
According to the sources, the youth was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he touched the high-voltage electrical wire.
It is suspected that the person is mentally challenged man.
Earlier, in the month of April, a youth died due to electrocution after visiting the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra Memorial in Jalukbari area with his family. The deceased has been identified as Subham Roy.
Subham was at the cemetery with his family when he allegedly placed his hand into the fountain water inside the premises of the burial ground, after which he was electrocuted.
Thereafter, the family members immediately took him to the nearby Ayurvedic hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the Swagat Hospital in the city.
However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Subham succumbed to his injuries.